President Kovind extends warm greetings to all women on eve of International Women’s Day

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in his message on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on March 8, has said:- “I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all women on International Women’s Day.

Today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal & social lives as well in the national arena. They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country. It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-à-vis their family, society and nation.

This day is also an occasion to reiterate our resolve to ensure safety, dignity and prosperity of women. We must give our sisters and daughters opportunities to realize their potential and hence contribute in nation-building.”