President Kovind Extends Greetings On The Eve Of New Year

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2022.

In a message, the President has said “On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad.

May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country.

May the New Year-2022 bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life”.