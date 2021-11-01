President Kovind and PM Modi wish people of these states & UTs, Know why

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the people of Kerala on Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi for a bright future.

“Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future,” President Kovind said in a tweet.

“Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala. Kerala is widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours,” PM Modi also posted on Twitter.

On November 1, the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are observing formation day while Delhi, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar were given the status of union territories on this day.