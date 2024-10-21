The visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha was postponed on Monday due to unavoidable circumstances. Her visit was planned from 23rd to 25th October, covering Bangriposi, Uparbeda, Rairangpur, Puri, and Bhubaneswar.

An official communique from the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the President announced the postponement of the President’s scheduled visit to Odisha.

According to the previously released schedule, on October 23, President Murmu was scheduled to inaugurate three railway lines in Bangiriposi on October 23 and virtually inaugurate three projects.

On October 24, the President was to pay homage at Puri Srimandir and seek Lord Jagannath’s blessings. Subsequently, she was to participate in the 75th Anniversary Celebration of Gobapandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya.

That afternoon, she was to return to Bhubaneswar for the 40th convocation of OUAT. At around 6 pm, she was expected to inaugurate the new judicial court complex.

Following her stay at Raj Bhawan on the night of October 24, she was scheduled to unveil a statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Bhubaneswar’s Niladri Vihar on October 25, before departing for Raipur.

