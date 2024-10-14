Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to her home state of Odisha starting October 23. During her visit, she will be the chief guest at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri.

The President’s itinerary includes attending the anniversary event in Puri on October 24, where she will address the gathering and participate in various cultural programs. This visit marks her continued engagement with educational and cultural institutions in Odisha, following her previous visit in July 2024.

President Murmu’s visit is expected to highlight the importance of traditional medicine and its role in modern healthcare. The event will also feature discussions on advancements in Ayurveda and its integration into contemporary medical practices.

