President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh From 20 To 22 Nov

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to 22, 2023.

On November 20, the President will grace the inaugural session of the 36th Annual Conference and Literary Festival of All India Santali Writers’ Association at Baripada. On the same day, she will also inaugurate an Eklavya Model Residential School at Kuliana.

On November 21, the President will inaugurate a Skill Training Centre at Pahadpur village. Subsequently, she will visit Badampahar Railway station from where she will flag off three new trains (Badampahar– Tatanagar MEMU; Badampahar-Rourkela Weekly Express; and Badampahar – Shalimar Weekly Express); inaugurate new Rairangpur Postal Division; release a commemorative cover of Rairangpur Postal Division; and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station.

She will travel from Badampahar to Rairangpur in the Badampahar-Shalimar Express. On the same evening, the President will grace the 15th annual convocation of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla.

On November 22, the President will launch the National Education Campaign – New Education for New India, organized by Brahma Kumaris, Sambalpur at Sambalpur. Later, the President will visit Puttaparthi where she will grace the 42nd convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning.