The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu from November 12 to 14, 2024.

On November 12, the President will visit​ ​the Aviary and the Government Engineering College and NIFT Campus at Daman.

On November 13, the President will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, Silvassa and interact with the students and faculty of various educational institutions.

Subsequently, she will inaugurate Zanda Chowk School and address a public function at Silvassa. ​O​n the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial.