The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu from November 12 to 14, 2024.
On November 12, the President will visit the Aviary and the Government Engineering College and NIFT Campus at Daman.
On November 13, the President will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, Silvassa and interact with the students and faculty of various educational institutions.
Subsequently, she will inaugurate Zanda Chowk School and address a public function at Silvassa. On the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial.