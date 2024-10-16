Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit her home state of Odisha for a three-day tour starting October 23. This visit will see her laying the foundation stones for several key railway and development projects, marking a significant boost for the region’s infrastructure.

Day 1: October 23

Arrival in Mayurbhanj: President Murmu will arrive in Bangiriposi, Mayurbhanj, where she will inaugurate three major railway projects. These include the new line projects of Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh. These projects, sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways, are expected to enhance connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Development Projects: In addition to the railway projects, President Murmu will also launch a Tribal Research Centre, Dandbose airport, and a sub-divisional hospital virtually.

Day 2: October 24

Visit to Puri: The President will attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya as the chief guest2. This event will highlight the institution’s contributions to traditional medicine and education.

Later that afternoon, she is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar and attend the 40th convocation of OUAT. In the evening at around 6pm, the President will attend the grand opening of the newly-constructed judicial court complex.

Day 3: October 25

Cultural Engagements: After spending October 24 night at Raj Bhawan, she is scheduled to unveil the new statue of Pandit Raghunath Murmu in Bhubaneswar’s Niladri Vihar on October 25 before flying to Raipur.

The final day of her visit will include various cultural and educational engagements, further strengthening her connection with the people of Odisha.

This visit underscores President Murmu’s commitment to the development of her home state and her dedication to improving infrastructure and educational facilities.

