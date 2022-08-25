President Droupadi Murmu to confer 46 teachers with National Awards on Sept 5

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on 5th September 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
From Odisha, Shri Iswar Chandra Nayak a teacher of Government Upper Primary School at Kanapur in Puri district will receive the prestigious award from the President.
The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day i.e. 5th September every year to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.
The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.
Here is the list of Awardees:
|Sl.No.
|Name of the Teacher and School Address
|State / UT/ Organisation Name
|1
|Ms. Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District – Sonipat, Haryana – 131001
|Haryana
|2
|Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District – Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|Mr. Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171019
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|Mr. Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District – Barnala, Punjab – 148100
|Punjab
|5
|Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District – Mansa, Punjab – 151502
|Punjab
|6
|Ms. Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District – North West Delhi, Delhi – 110085
|Delhi
|7
|Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District – Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139
|Uttarakhand
|8
|Ms. Seema Rani , Principal, Government Senior Secondary School – Dhanas – Chandigarh (UT), District – Chandigarh – U.T., Chandigarh – 160014
|Chandigarh
|9
|Ms. Sunita , Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District – Bikaner, Rajasthan – 334004
|Rajasthan
|10
|Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District – Udaipur, Rajasthan – 313702
|Rajasthan
|11
|Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District – South Goa, Goa – 403703
|Goa
|12
|Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District – Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007
|Gujarat
|13
|Mr. Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District – Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665
|Madhya Pradesh
|14
|Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District – Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh – 465001
|Madhya Pradesh
|15
|Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District – Raipur, Chhattisgarh – 492001
|Chhattisgarh
|16
|Ms. Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District – Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056
|Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination
|17
|Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District – Puri, Odisha – 752114
|Odisha
|18
|Mr. Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District – Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138
|West Bengal
|19
|Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District – Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101
|Jammu And Kashmir
|20
|Mr. Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District – Kargil, Ladakh – 194109
|Ladakh
|21
|Mr. Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District – Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201
|Uttar Pradesh
|22
|Mr. Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District – Supaul, Bihar – 852139
|Bihar
|
23.
|Ms. Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District – Patna, Bihar – 803202
|Bihar
|24
|Mr. Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201
|Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|25
|Mr. Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District – Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111
|Eklavya Model Residential School
|26
|Ms. Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District – Thrissur, Kerala – 680551
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|27
|Ms. G Ponsankari , Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District – Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|28
|Mr. Umesh T P, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District – Chitradurga, Karnataka – 577526
|Karnataka
|29
|Ms. Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District – Kohima, Nagaland – 797001
|Nagaland
|30
|Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District – Imphal East, Manipur – 795008
|Manipur
|31
|Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District – Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101
|Sikkim
|32
|Ms. Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District – East Garo Hills, Meghalaya – 794111
|Meghalaya
|33
|Mr. Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District – South Tripura, Tripura – 799155
|Tripura
|34
|Ms. Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District – Sonitpur, Assam – 784153
|Assam
|35
|Ms. Shipra , Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District – East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011
|Jharkhand
|36
|Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District – Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007
|Andhra Pradesh
|37
|Mr. T N Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District – Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340
|Telangana
|38
|Mr. Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District – Mulugu, Telangana – 506343
|Telangana
|39
|Ms. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076
|Central Board of Secondary Education
|40
|Ms. Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District – Ludhiana, Punjab – 141013
|Central Board of Secondary Education
|41
|Mr. Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District – Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu – 623527
|Tamil Nadu
|42
|Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District – Beed, Maharashtra – 414203
|Maharashtra
|43
|Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District – Beed, Maharashtra – 414203
|Maharashtra
|44
|Mr. Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District – Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004
|Puducherry
|Special Category for differently abled teachers etc.
|45
|Mr. Pradeep Negi , Lecturer, Govt. Inter Collage Bhel, District – Hardwar, Uttarakhand – 249407
(Divyaang)
|Uttarakhand
|46
|Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District – South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103.
(Working with visually impaired students)
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
