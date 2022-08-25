President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu to confer 46 teachers with National Awards on Sept 5

Iswar Chandra Nayak from Odisha to receive the award from Prez Murmu.

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers 2022 to  46 selected awardees on 5th September 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

From Odisha, Shri Iswar Chandra Nayak a teacher of Government Upper Primary School at Kanapur in Puri district will receive the prestigious award from the President.

The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day i.e. 5th September every year to confer the National Awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of Ministry of Education and streamed live on https://webcast.gov.in/moe.

Here is the list of Awardees:

Sl.No. Name of the Teacher and School Address State / UT/ Organisation Name
1 Ms. Anju  Dahiya, Lecturer,  Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District – Sonipat, Haryana – 131001 Haryana
2 Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School,  GPS Anoga, District – Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312 Himachal Pradesh
3 Mr. Virender  Kumar, Teacher,  GSSS Dharogra, District – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171019 Himachal Pradesh
4 Mr. Harpreet  Singh, Head Teacher,  Govt. Primary Smart School Bihla, District – Barnala, Punjab – 148100 Punjab
5 Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal,  GMSS Datewas, District – Mansa, Punjab – 151502 Punjab
6 Ms. Rajni  Sharma, Teacher,  Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District – North West Delhi, Delhi – 110085 Delhi
7 Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal,  SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District – Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139 Uttarakhand
8 Ms. Seema Rani , Principal,  Government Senior Secondary School – Dhanas – Chandigarh (UT), District – Chandigarh – U.T., Chandigarh – 160014 Chandigarh
9 Ms. Sunita  , Teacher,  GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District – Bikaner, Rajasthan – 334004 Rajasthan
10 Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher,  Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District – Udaipur, Rajasthan – 313702 Rajasthan
11 Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal,  Government High School Morpirla, District – South Goa, Goa – 403703 Goa
12 Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher,  Saint Mary School Rajkot, District – Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007 Gujarat
13 Mr. Neeraj  Saxena, Teacher,  Govt Primary School Salegarh, District – Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665 Madhya Pradesh
14 Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer,  Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District – Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh – 465001 Madhya Pradesh
15 Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher,  Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District – Raipur, Chhattisgarh – 492001 Chhattisgarh
16 Ms. Kavita  Sanghvi, Principal,  Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District – Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056 Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination
17 Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher,  Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District – Puri, Odisha – 752114 Odisha
18 Mr. Buddhadev  Dutta, Teacher,  Joypur Primary School, District – Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138 West Bengal
19 Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal,  Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District – Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101 Jammu And Kashmir
20 Mr. Mohd  Jabir, Teacher,  Government Middle School Karith, District – Kargil, Ladakh – 194109 Ladakh
21 Mr. Khursheed  Ahmad, Teacher,  Composite School Sahawa, District – Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201 Uttar Pradesh
22 Mr. Saurabh  Suman, Teacher,  Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project  Girls High School, District – Supaul, Bihar – 852139 Bihar
 

23.

 Ms. Nishi  Kumari, Teacher,  Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District – Patna, Bihar – 803202 Bihar
24 Mr. Amit  Kumar, Teacher,  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District – Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201 Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
25 Mr. Sidharth  Yonzone, Principal,  Eklavya Model Residential School, District – Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111 Eklavya Model Residential School
26 Ms. Jainus  Jacob, Teacher,  Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District – Thrissur, Kerala – 680551 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
27 Ms. G Ponsankari  , Teacher,  Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District – Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
28 Mr. Umesh  T P, Teacher,  GLPS Amruthapura, District – Chitradurga, Karnataka – 577526 Karnataka
29 Ms. Mimi  Yhoshii, Head Teacher,  GMS Officers Hill, District – Kohima, Nagaland – 797001 Nagaland
30

 

 Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher,  Eastern Ideal High School, District – Imphal East, Manipur – 795008 Manipur
31 Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal,  Modern Senior Secondary School, District – Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101 Sikkim
32 Ms. Gamchi Timre R. Marak, Head Teacher,  Educere Higher Secondary School, District – East Garo Hills, Meghalaya – 794111 Meghalaya
33 Mr. Santosh  Nath, Acting Head Teacher,  South Mirzapur High School, District – South Tripura, Tripura – 799155 Tripura
34 Ms. Meenakshi  Goswami, Principal,  CNS Higher Secondary School, District – Sonitpur, Assam – 784153 Assam
35 Ms. Shipra  , Teacher,  Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District – East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011 Jharkhand
36 Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher,  Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District – Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007 Andhra Pradesh
37 Mr. T N Sridhar, Teacher,  Zilla Parishad High School, District – Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340 Telangana
38 Mr. Kandala  Ramaiah, Teacher,  ZP High School Abbapur, District – Mulugu, Telangana – 506343 Telangana
39 Ms. Sunitha  Rao, Principal,  Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076 Central Board of Secondary Education
40 Ms. Vandna  Shahi, Principal,  BCM School, District – Ludhiana, Punjab – 141013 Central Board of Secondary Education
41 Mr. Ramachandran  K, Teacher,  Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District – Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu – 623527 Tamil Nadu
42 Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher,  Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District – Beed, Maharashtra – 414203 Maharashtra
43 Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher,  ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District – Beed, Maharashtra – 414203 Maharashtra
44 Mr. Aravindaraja  D, Teacher,  Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District – Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004 Puducherry
Special Category for differently abled teachers etc.
45 Mr. Pradeep Negi , Lecturer,  Govt. Inter Collage Bhel, District – Hardwar, Uttarakhand – 249407

(Divyaang)

 Uttarakhand
46 Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District – South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103.

(Working with visually impaired students)

 Andaman & Nicobar Islands

