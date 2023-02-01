President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on February 10 on a two-day visit

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha on February 10, sources said. An official announcement regarding the President’s Odisha visit is yet to be made.

During the visit, the first citizen of India will attend the convocation ceremony at the Ramadevi Women’s University in Odisha capital.

It is learned that the President had expressed a desire to attend the convocation of her alma mater Rama Devi Women’s University. Her office had conveyed her interest in this regard to the Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Murmu visited Odisha for the first time as the President in November, last year.