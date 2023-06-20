President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers at Delhi’s Hauz Khas Jagannath temple on Rath Yatra

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers at the Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas in the national capital Delhi as the annual Rath Yatra or chariot festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings commenced in Puri.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in Odisha.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के शुभारंभ के अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों, विशेष रूप से भगवान जगन्नाथ के श्रद्धालुओं को मैं हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। मैं महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ से प्रार्थना करती हूं कि भक्ति और समर्पण का यह त्योहार, सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लेकर आए।… pic.twitter.com/qfRIyWastZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2023

At Puri, idols of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings- elder brother Lord Balabhadra and younger sister Devi Subhadra installed on majestic chariots give darshan to the public and visit the Gundicha Temple.

The three majestic chariots are pulled by lakhs of devotees from in front of the Singha Dwar of Jagannath Temple towards the Gundicha Temple

Early morning devotees were seen thronging the temple premises ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The Yatra, which starts from the Puri temple, will conclude at the Shree Gundicha temple, covering nearly a 3-kilometre distance. While the Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra will roll on the Puri Grand Road, first, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra will trail. and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha, the largest of the three chariots, will move after the two. The chariots are expected to reach the Shree Gundicha Temple before sunset today.

After a nine-day sojourn at the Shree Gundicha temple, the deities will return to the Shree Mandir on the same chariots called ‘Bahuda Yatra’ or return car festival on June 28.

Security was also stepped up to ensure smooth functioning.

Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar, and this year, it takes place on June 20.