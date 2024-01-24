President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Kaushal Bhawan In New Delhi

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Kaushal Bhawan – a new building of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the President visited the exhibition stalls set up by the beneficiaries of various initiatives of the Government such as PM Vishwakarma, PM JANMAN, Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and interacted with them.

The Kaushal Bhawan whose foundation stone was laid in March 2019 will provide office space for the Ministry as well as its associated organisations – the Directorate General of Training, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training and the National Skill Development Corporation.

This state-of-the-art office building, equipped with modern facilities and infrastructure has been built to provide a safe, convenient and efficient work environment to usher in new work culture and give a fillip to Skill India Mission.