President Droupadi Murmu Hosts President Of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu received H.E. Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The President also hosted a banquet in her honour.

Welcoming the President of Tanzania at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President recalled India’s centuries old friendship with Tanzania, which is based on a rich history of cultural and trade relations between our people, and our shared struggle against colonialism. The President said that the presence of the Indian diaspora for over 200 years in Tanzania is testimony to Tanzania’s warm hospitality and inclusive culture.

The President was pleased to note that under the leadership of President Hassan, our bilateral relations have grown considerably in recent years. There has been comprehensive progress in all areas, including in bilateral trade, investments in key sectors of Tanzanian economy, development partnership, defence, and maritime cooperation.

The President said that Tanzania is India’s biggest development partner in Africa. She expressed confidence that in the coming years, the newly opened IIT Madras Zanzibar campus will become a technical education hub in Africa.

The President noted that as countries of the Global South with similar goals and challenges, today we are supporting each other in international platforms, and advocating for the priorities of the developing world, including for reform of multilateral organizations. In this context, she expressed satisfaction that the African Union was made a permanent member of the G20 during India’s Presidency.

Both leaders agreed that elevation of the India-Tanzania relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during this visit would benefit the people of both countries.