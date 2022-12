New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Jewish festival Hanukkah.

“We wish that the holiday of Hanukkah will bring with it hope, light, and a positive spirit, to all who celebrate the holiday of lights. Happy Hanukkah, Honorable President,” Murmu said in a tweet in Hebrew, tagging Herzog.

Herzog thanked Murmu for the greetings.