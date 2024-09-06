The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

This festival of joy and enthusiasm gives the message of social harmony and brotherhood. Bhagwan Ganesh is a symbol of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity. This festival motivates us to be humble and dutiful, and also promotes social cohesion.

On this occasion, let us take a pledge to collectively build a peaceful and prosperous India”.