President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings On The Eve Of Durga Puja

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has sent her greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Durga Puja.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

The festival of Durga Puja symbolizes the victory of good over evil, awareness over ignorance and truth over falsehood. Worshipped in many forms, Maa Durga gives us the strength to keep the divisive and destructive forces at bay.

I pray to Maa Durga to guide us to follow the path of ethics and work for the welfare of the society. We must empower women by making them equal and honorable partners in nation-building.

Let us take a pledge that following good conduct and with spirit of service we will work for the unity and integrity of our country”.