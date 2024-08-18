President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings On Eve Of Raksha Bandhan

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan has said: –

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters, which strengthens the feelings of love and mutual trust. This festival goes beyond religious and cultural boundaries to symbolize the unity in diversity of our country. This festival strengthens our determination to protect the rights of women.

May this festival nurture the spirit of harmony and love, and enhance the respect for women in the society”.