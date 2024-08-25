President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings On Eve Of Janmashtami

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu in her message on the eve of Janmashtami has said: – “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens and Indians living abroad.

On the day of Janmashtami, we worship Bhagwan Shri Krishna. This festival of joy inspires us to dedicate ourselves to the divine ideals of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the dialogue between Shri Krishna and Arjuna is an eternal source of inspiration and enlightenment for entire humanity.

On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of the country”.