President Droupadi Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste’s highest civilian honour, PM Modi extends congratulations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the strong ties between India and Timor-Leste as President Droupadi Murmu received the nation’s highest civilian award, the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste. Conferred by President Jose Ramos-Horta, this award recognises her contributions to public life. PM Modi shared his pride in a social media post on platform X. During her visit to Dili, President Murmu discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation with her counterpart.

PM Modi said,”It is a proud moment for us to see Rashtrapati Ji being honoured with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation’s highest civilian award.”

“This reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between our countries. It is also a recognition of her monumental contribution to public life for several years,” his post read.

President Murmu was conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, from her counterpart President Jose Ramos-Horta on Saturday, in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women.

Addressing media persons with her Timorese counterpart in Dili, President Murmu expressed gratitude to President Horta and the people of Timor-Leste for giving the Indian delegation a generous reception