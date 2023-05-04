President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Mayurbhanj

Rairangpur: President Droupadi Murmu embarked on her three-day visit to Odisha today.

For the first time after assuming the office of President of India, Murmu visited her home district Mayurbhanj. Accompanied by daughter, President landed at Badampahar helipad in an IAF chopper at around 10.15 am on Thursday.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Union Minister Bisweshwar Tudu and other dignitaries and officials welcomed President Murmu at the helipad.

Breaking protocol, President Murmu preferred to walk to meet her villagers and fans, who were waving at her at the helipad, before moving towards her in-laws’ village Pahadpur, where she will lay a wreath at the statue of her husband late Shyam Charan Murmu and lay foundation stones of a community centre at SLS Trust School to be built by NABARD and a skill development centre.

Murmu will attend a host of programmes during the tour. She will also visit the memorial of her husband and two sons at Pahadpur village, and a residential school she had set up.

Scores of hoardings and banners were put up in Rairangpur and Pahadpur to welcome her.

The president will attend the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada and also visit the Similipal Tiger Reserve.