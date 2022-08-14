President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of 76th Independence Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has called upon the citizens of the country to gain knowledge about their fundamental duties and follow them in letter and spirit. She said, this will take the country to new heights. In her address to the Nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, the President said that the keyword for India today is compassion for the downtrodden, the needy and for those on the margins.

President Murmu noted that the world has seen a new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19. She said, India’s response to the pandemic has been appreciated everywhere. and India’s achievements in combating the pandemic have been better than those of many developed countries. She said, India launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself and last month the country crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage.

In her first address to the nation after becoming the President, Ms Murmu said that India is among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. She said, the country’s start-up eco-system also ranks high in the world.

President Droupadi Murmu mentioned that during the last few years, unprecedented progress has been made in the development of physical and digital infrastructure. She said that all the modes of connectivity based on water, land and air are being integrated through the Pradhan Mantri Gati-Shakti Yojana to enable seamless transportation across the country.

Ms Murmu said, a series of economic reforms and policy initiatives have been paving the way for the long-term growth of the country. She said, Digital India is creating the bedrock of a knowledge economy. On ‘National Education Policy, the President said it is aimed at preparing the future generation for the next stage of the industrial revolution while also reconnecting it with India’s heritage. Ms Murmu said, stress on good governance is at the core of the transformation in healthcare, education, the economy as well as a number of related areas. She added that when work is done with the spirit of ‘Nation First’, it is bound to reflect in every decision and every sector.

President Murmu said India’s newfound confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women. She added that gender inequalities are reducing and women are moving ahead, breaking many glass ceilings and their increasing participation in social and political processes will prove decisive. She emphasised that the country’s daughters are the biggest hope for the nation and some of them brought laurels for the country at the recently held Commonwealth Games.

In her address, the President mentioned that when the environment is facing new challenges, we must remain determined to preserve all that makes India beautiful. She said, conserving water, soil and bio-diversity is duty towards our children. She noted that with a traditional lifestyle Indians can show the way to the rest of the world. She said, Yoga and Ayurveda are India’s invaluable gifts to the world and their popularity is on the rise all over the globe.

President Droupadi Murmu said, in March last year, the country began the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the re-enactment of the Dandi March. She said, the celebrations began with a tribute to that watershed event that had put India’s struggle on the world map. She added that this festival is dedicated to the people of India and based on the success achieved by the people, the resolve to build ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is also a part of this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Extending her greetings to all Indians on the eve of Independence Day, the President said India is completing 75 years as an independent nation. She said, the 14th of August is observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ so as to promote social harmony, unity and empowerment of people. The President said, that Independence Day is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world. She said, in most other well-established democracies, women had to wage long-drawn struggles to get the right to vote, but India adopted universal adult franchise right since the beginning of the Republic.

President said that lessons learned during the period of 75 years of Independence will prove useful as we move towards the next milestone in the journey of the nation – the Amrit Kaal, the 25 years to the celebration of the centenary of the country’s Independence. She said, by the year 2047, India will have fully realised the dreams of our freedom fighters.

President Droupadi Murmu said that the country has given its citizens everything they have in their life and people should take pledge to give everything they can, for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2022, President Droupadi Murmu has awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services and Police Medal for Meritorious Services to 16 personnel of the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Western Railway, Praveen Chandra Sinha has been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services while fifteen personnel have been honoured with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2022. These include three Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakras, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 81 Sena Medals (Gallantry), and one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and seven Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 40 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, one to Air Force personnel and another to the Army Dog – Axel (posthumously) for their significant contributions in different military operations. These include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Rhino, Operation Orchid, Operation Falcon, Operation Hifazat and Operation Trikut (Deoghar)