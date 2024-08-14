President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation on Independence Day Eve

On the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on August 14, paying tribute to the freedom fighters and acknowledging the significant contributions of leaders such as Babasaheb Ambedkar to the country’s liberation movement. She also honored the tribal community members who played a role in India’s independence from British rule and are now receiving recognition.

She said, “Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar. Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and many others. It was a nationwide movement, in which all communities participated. Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo-Jhano, among many more whose sacrifices are now being appreciated. We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening.”

President Murmu, in her I-Day eve speech, also spoke of the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’, which is observed on August 14 to recall the horrors of partition, and reminded the nation of the “unparalleled human tragedy” that preceded India’s independence.

“Today, on 14th August, the nation is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors. As the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, lakhs of people lost their lives. A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we recall that unparalleled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn asunder. We are celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution,” the President said.

President Droupadi Murmu, had begun her address by reminding all Indians that “we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come. Realising that we are links of this chain of history is humbling. It makes us recall the days when the nation was under a foreign rule. Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory. Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor”.

She then went on to talk about how the successful conduct of the general elections this year marked history as nearly 97 crore eligible voters took part in the electoral exercise.

“As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors. When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world,” she said.

She then went on to talk about India’s economy and how it has been weathering global headwinds. “From 2021 to 2024, India has been among the fastest growing major economies, with an average growth rate of 8 percent annually. This has not only put more money in the hands of people, it has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line. As for those who continue to suffer from poverty, all efforts are being made not only to provide a helping hand to them, but also to bring them out of it. For example, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, launched in the initial phase of Covid-19, continues to provide free ration to about 80 crore people, which also ensures that those who have recently come out of poverty are not forced back into it. It is a matter of pride for all that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and we are also poised to become one of the top three economies soon,” she said.

Murmu also stated that the Amrit Kaal, the current 25-year period leading up to the centenary of the nation’s independence, will be shaped by today’s youth.

“It is their energy and enthusiasm that will help the nation scale new heights. Cultivating the young minds and creating a new mindset that takes the best of the traditions and the contemporary knowledge is our priority. To this end, the National Education Policy, launched in 2020, has already started showing results,” she said.

Rashtrapati Ji’s speech motivates us to keep working to build a prosperous and developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the President’s speech on the eve of Independence Day motivates us to keep working to build a prosperous and developed India.

PM Modi also shared the full text of the address of President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

Sharing the X post of President of India, the Prime Minister said; “An inspiring address by Rashtrapati Ji on the eve of our Independence Day. It motivates us to keep working to build a prosperous and developed India.”