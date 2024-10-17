The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, reached Lilongwe, Malawi this morning (October 17, 2024), on the final leg of her State Visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi. At the Kamuzu International Airport, the President was received by H.E. Mr Michael Usi, the Vice President of Malawi and other dignitaries. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly greeted by children. A traditional cultural performance was also presented before the President at the airport.

This is the first ever State Visit from India to Malawi. The President was accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanata Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukesh Kumar Dalal and Atul Garg. Later, the President graced and addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Malawi is a country rich in natural reserves and fertile agricultural land. On the other hand, India has a large consumer base with increasing demand for energy, minerals and food for its large population. Both our countries can come together to find synergy in many areas. There is an immense scope for enhancing our cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, etc.

The President was happy to note that the bilateral trade between India and Malawi has been growing. India is currently the fourth largest trading partner of Malawi. India is also one of the largest investors in Malawi with over 500 million US dollars worth of investments in various sectors.

The President said that the India-Malawi partnership is not confined to governments alone, as Africa has emerged as an important trade and investment destination. India’s private sector is at the forefront of driving this impetus. There are growing investments by Indian companies, both multinational and SMEs, in Africa in a range of sectors.

The President expressed confidence that the discussion held at the India-Malawi Business Meet would prove to be a significant milestone in developing commercial relations between the two countries.

In the evening, the President will address members of the Indian community at a Reception.

