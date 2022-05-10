President Confers 13 Shaurya Chakras In Defence Investiture Ceremony

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred 13 Shaurya Chakras, including six posthumous, to the personnel of the Armed Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi Tuesday.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 14 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.