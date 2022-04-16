Prepare Chingudi Dalma: An Ultimate Delicacy To Satisfy The Odia Non-Vegiterians

As Dalma is usually synonymous with the vegetarian dish in the Odia culture, the non-veg version of this flavourous delicacy is also served on several occasions.

It was labelled as ‘Kataki’ (meaning that it was favoured by people from Cuttack ) dish.

The ‘Chingudi/Prawn Dalma’ has got elements of both an Odia prawn curry and a vegetable Dalma. It has the texture of a thick lentil soup with melt in the mouth vegetables and chewy prawns.

Here’s how to prepare the recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup Toor dal/chana dal

As required small cube of pumpkin

1 Potato

1 Brinjal

2 medium tomato

100 gms fresh prawn washed

1 Onion

2 Green chillies

4 cloves garlic

Pinch hing

1/2 tsp each Punch phutan/Jeera

2 Dry red chillies

Instructions to make Chingudi Dalma:

For chingudi dalma:- – First of all pressure cook all the veggies along with dal (here I have used to types of dal chana dal and toor dal),haldi,salt and tomato till 2,3 whistle.

After the pressure is gone. In a pan take some oil add cumin seeds or punch phutan pinch of hing, red chilli, chopped onion,chopped garlic and green chilli & stir it.

Then add the prawns (marinated with haldi and salt) cover and stir it, let the prawns become soft and changes the colour add the cooked dal, boil for 4-5 minutes in medium flame.

Sprinkle roasted Cumin and Chilli powder just before turning off the flame.

Serve hot with rice or roti. Happy Cooking