Preparatory Meeting for Ground Breaking Ceremony of Ekamra Project Held at BDA

Bhubaneswar: The Preparatory Meeting for the Bhumi Pujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan was held at the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in presence of Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA Bhubaneswar (Central), Susant Kumar Rout, MLA Bhubaneswar (North), Mrs. Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC, Balwant Singh, Vice Chairman, BDA; Vijay Amruta Kulange, Commissioner, BMC; K. Sudarshan Chakrabarty, Collector, Khurda; Prateek Singh, DCP, Bhubaneswar.

Also present on the occasion were Sebayatas of Lord Shri Lingaraj temple; members of the Temple Trust Board; Dilip Mohapatra, ADM, Bhubaneswar-cum-Temple Executive Officer and JK Das, MD, OBCC.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan will be held on 26th,27th and 28th June, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of the project on 28th June.

The program will be organized by Lingaraj Temple Trust Board with the help of Sebayatas of Lingaraj temple, while Shri Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA has been assigned as the Chief Coordinator of the program for coordinating between various agencies.

Detailed discussion was held on various aspects of the program which includes yagna and various religious and cultural programs during the three-day long event. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, detailed plan was chalked out for the successful organizing of the three-day program. During the discussion, the representatives of various sevayat niyogs and local corporators assured whole hearted support for the program. During the discussion, special focus was given on arrangement of parking, sanitation, electricity, drinking water facilities during the program.

The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan include construction of Lingaraj Entry plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Heritage Park and Kedar Gouri plaza, complete pedestrianisation of the Bindu Sagar road stretch, rejuvenation of Bindu Sagar and other holy ponds, Lingaraj Heritage Project, redevelopment of Kedargaauri and Mukteswar temple premises, e-auto service, seamless traffic management facility etc.