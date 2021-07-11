Preparations For Rath Yatra In Full Swing Under COVID Curfew In Puri

Puri: With only a day to go before the much-awaited world-famous “Ratha Yatra” of the Holy Trinity, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has been geared up and the final touches are being given to the preparations for the car festival.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple has undergone complete sanitization and the servitors performed the key rituals.

Starting day’s rituals with the Agnyamala Niti, the servitors carried grand garlands from the temple after offering them before the trinities. Thereafter, the garlands were fastened to the wheels of the chariots after worshiping the Nandighosa, Taladhwaja, and the Devadalana at the Ratha Khala.

Following this, the chariots were pulled to the Singhadwara of the temple.

Similarly, the Janmabedi Bije ritual was performed inside the temple in which Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Shri Sudarshan were worshiped at Janmabedi( a special altar meant for the newborn).

However, all these rituals are being carried out in the absence of devotees for the ensuing Corona infection in the state.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC and issued a helpline number ahead of the festival on Monday.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 PM on July 11 to 8 PM on July 13, said the notification.

The district administration has also issued a helpline number for the general public for any emergency or queries. Toll-free no 18003457495.