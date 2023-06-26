Preparation Begins For Introducing Aspirational Curriculum In Odisha Schools

Bhubaneswar: A comprehensive training programme for Master Trainers aimed at promoting aspirational curriculum related to Sports integrated life-skill education through the introduction of the Kridangana Club has commenced today at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

This training programme, organised by Mo School Abhiyan, aims to emphasise the crucial role of physical and life skill education in students’ lives and its profound impact on academic development, fostering a culture of physical well-being within the educational ecosystem.

On the first day of the five-day training program, 120 participants from 14 districts across the state actively engaged in various sessions. The training programme focuses on five essential life skills: Problem-Solving, Communication, Empathy, Understanding and Awareness. The Magicbus Foundation, a national organisation dedicated to promoting transformative curriculum in schools, is collaborating in this training initiative.

Sri Anupam Saha, the State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority, expressed his enthusiasm for the programme, stating, “In order to promote educational progress, it is imperative that we approach innovation with an open-minded perspective.” He emphasised the importance of physical fitness and life skills education in the overall development of students, enabling them to become competent individuals. Mr. Manoj Kumar Padhi, Director, TE&SCERT while appreciating the efforts emphasized on building the capacity of teachers to deliver the program effectively.

In another program promoting Physical Education and football clubs in schools, a dedicated training programme was inaugurated today at the Institute of Mathematics & Applications in Bhubaneswar. The four-day training programme, organised by Mo School in collaboration with British Council & Premier League, UK aims to equip teachers with the necessary skills and knowledge in physical education and football coaching.

These training programmes are part of the larger initiative by 5T to enhance the overall quality of education in government and government-aided schools by providing comprehensive training to teachers. Under the expert guidance of experienced head coach Adam Lea from the UK, the training camp has the privilege of hosting esteemed coaches Shyam Gwali from Delhi and Shekhar Kelkar from Goa, along with other highly respected senior coaches.