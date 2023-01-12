Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’ In LA

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse from her ‘ghar ki kheti’ and shared a video to show off her fresh apples which she grew in her kitchen garden.

Sharing the garden video on Instagram Reels, Preity wrote, “I discovered gardening during the pandemic. It was what gave me a sense of security, happiness & hope. All the plants n trees featured in my Ghar Ki Kheti videos were planted during that time. This is what my Pink Lady Apple tree looks like (apple emoji). This tree is very special to me as it always reminds me of my home in Himachal. Here’s to being proud of your roots & never forgetting where you come from.”

Take A Look:

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity is currently staying at her Los Angeles home with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twins, Gia and Jai. Their children turned one in November 2022.