Preity Zinta Shares Adorable Pic With Sussanne Khan As She Celebrates Three Decades Of Friendship

New Delhi: Preity Zinta shared an image of herself with her friend of several years, interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “There are friends in life & there are friends for life Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.” Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan wrote: “I loveeee u beyond my words…my darling preeeee we have the besttttt Laugh out Louds together. it’s always better when we together.”

Have a look at Preity’s post:

On the work front, Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam’s directorial Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actress has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.