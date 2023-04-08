Preity Zinta Offers Prayers At Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta paid a visit to the revered Kamakhya temple atop Neelachal Hills in Guwahati on Saturday.

Clad in a pink salwar kurta, dupatta draped around her head, and wearing a white face mask, the actor offered obeisance first at the Subhagya Kund (Holy Pond) and later at the Shaktipeeth, and sought blessings of Maa Kamakhya.

Preity also performed a couple of rituals in the highest seat of the tantric cult. The actor was surrounded by a large crowd throughout her stay in the temple.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared glimpses of her visit to the Shaktipeeth. She also posted a video collage in which she is seen inside the temple premises.

The video clip shared by Preity gave a peek of the temple, showed the nearby stores, and the Saubhagya Kund while she was on her way to the holy pond.

Preity is also seen receiving a replica of the Kamakhya temple as a gift from a saint. She also clicked some selfies in the temple premises.

In her video tweet, Preity said, “One of my reasons to go to Guwahati was to visit the famous Kamakhya Devi temple. Even though our flight was delayed for several hours and I was up all night, it all seemed worth it once I entered the temple. I felt such powerful vibrations when I went there and a sense of peace and calm.”