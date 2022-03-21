Preity Zinta Drops Pics From First Holi After Welcoming Twins: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has dropped colourful pictures as she had a great time playing Holi with her friends and family for the first time as new parents.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared that this was their first “big desi celebration” ever since the pandemic started.

Preity wrote, “Happy Holi everyone. Even though the world is not perfect right now & there is little to celebrate – We couldn’t let the festival of Holi go by without celebrating it as new parents. Our first big desi celebration since the pandemic & since the babies were born. It was amazing to be with friends & family & celebrate Holi this year. Celebrating our festivals specially when we live away from India makes me miss home less. Thank you #Artha Karan & Priyanka for such a fun time. We had a blast 🙏 #photodump #happyholi #desivibe #famjam #rangbarse #ting”

It is pertinent to mention that Preity and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy.