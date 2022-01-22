Pregnant Woman's Death
State

Pregnant Woman’s Death Triggers Protest, Kin Allege Medical Negligence 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Kalahandi: Protest erupted in Dharmagarh sub-divisional hospital in Kalahandi district following the death of a pregnant woman.

The incident was reported from Dharamgarh sub-divisional hospital in the Kalahandi district.  

While relatives of the deceased woman levelled alleged medical negligence in treatment, they eventually resorted to protest demanding probe into the matter.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

