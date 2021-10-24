Pregnant Woman Walks 2Km To Reach Ambulance As Village Sans Pucca Road In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A pregnant woman had to walk for 2 kms to reach a 108 Ambulance which failed to reach Talabanka Adivasi Sahi under Nilok Panchayat, Banat block, Bhadrak district on Sunday as the village sans motorable road.

According to reports, the expectant mother, Buduni Munda, wife of Natha Munda of Talabanka Adivasi Sahi, experienced labour pain this morning following which the family members called the 108 Ambulance service.

Even though ambulance arrived in time, the emergency service vehicle could not reach the distant village due to the pathetic condition of the road connecting the village. As a result, the ambulance was stationed on the main about 2 kms away from the village.

With no options left, the pregnant woman had to walk for 2 kms to reach the ambulance with the help of family members and the local ASHA worker. She was then admitted to Banta Primary Health Centre.

A video of the pregnant woman going through labour pain and walking to reach the ambulance is now doing rounds on social media.

Locals said that due to no maintenance of the only road to the village, the stretch has developed huge pits and spells of rain have made it muddy and difficult for vehicle to ply.

When asked, some locals collectively alleged that the district administration and local leaders have turned onlookers, while the people are suffering to avail basic facilities, especially a pucca road, that could ameliorate several problems of connectivity.

The villagers have also warned of boycotting the upcoming panchayat elections if their issues are not resolved at the earliest.