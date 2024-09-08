Dhenkanal: A helpless 22-year-old woman was gang raped for many months by some youths of Mahulapunji village in the Bhapur area of Dhenkanal district.

After the incident sent shockwaves across the state, Deputy CM Pravati Parida has ordered strict action against the culprits.

I am deeply saddened to know that a young woman was gang-raped in Dhenkanal. Spoke to the SP and directed strict action,” Dy Cm Parida wrote on X.

According to the information, the victim’s father was mentally unstable and the duo were given shelter at an Anganwadi Centre. However, seven youths of the village used to enter the Anganwadi center after 10 pm and took turns to rape the woman on the roof top.

Even when the woman got pregnant, the perpetrators did not spare her and kept outraging her modesty.

After this incident came to the fore, Dhenkanal Sakhi Kendra rescued the woman and reported to the police.

Sadar police IIC Deepak Kumar Lenka informed that 4 accused youths involved in the incident have been arrested, while the other 3 youths are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.

According to police sources, the arrested youths are Babuli Naik, Biranchi Maharana, Abinash Parida and Jiban Parida of Mahulapunji village.