Pregnant Woman Drowns As Car Plunges Into Pond In Bolangir

Bolangir: A woman, who was pregnant, drowned in front of her husband as the car they were travelling in plunged into a pond near Jamsar village under Puintala block of Bolangir district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pinky Sahu of Ghusuramunda village in Loisinga block of the district.

According to reports, Pinky along with her husband Muna had gone to Bolangir hospital for checkup. While they were returning home, Muna lost control over the wheels and their vehicle plunged into a pond.

While Muna was able to swim back to safety, Pinky got stuck in the pond.

On being informed, a police team along with the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued Pinky. She was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Bolangir, where she was declared dead.