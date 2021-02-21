Pregnant woman carried on stretcher to reach ambulance in Rayagada

Rayagada: A pregnant woman was carried on a stretcher for about four kilometres to reach the ambulance to be shifted to a hospital in Rayagada district.

Reports said the incident occurred at Karnikhal village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district. Gouri Majhi (28) wife of Dumbe Majhi was urgently required to be shifted to hospital after she felt acute labour pain. Her family members contacted 102 ambulance to take her to the nearest hospital.

But the ambulance could not reach her house as the road condition is not motorable.

The ambulance waited four km away from Gouri’s house. She was then carried on a stretcher by her family members as the ASHA worker accompanied them. She finally arrived at Kashipur community health centre.

Dr Artabandhu Nayak said the pregnant woman is fine and being treated.