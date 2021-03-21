Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot Across River To Reach Hospital In Rayagada

Rayagada: A pregnant woman was on a cot across the river and then for 7 km more to reach a hospital in Rayagada district as the village sans motorable road.

The pregnant woman, identified as Sharda Kandagiri, hails from Kerandi village, a remote area of ​​Hata Seskhal panchayat in the Sadar block. She experienced labour pain this morning, following which the family members contacted the ambulance.

However, the emergency vehicle could not reach the village due to poor road and communication connectivity.

With no options left, the villagers carried the expectant mother on a cot and went across a river and then walked for seven kilometres more to reach the nearby Jemadeipenth hospital. After initial treatment, she was shifted to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital.