Pregnant cow dies after chewing explosive trap in Ganjam

Patrapur: A pregnant cow died after chewing an explosive trap laid for wild animals. The incident has been reported from Chudialanjhi village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the mother-to-be cow, belonging to Sanila Pandu of Jayantipur village, was grazing near Nrusinghanath temple when she chewed an explosive that by laid for wild animals.

On hearing the explosion, locals reached the spot and called the veterinarians. But the explosion fractured the bones and caused a lot of damage to the mouth, a result of which, the animal succumbed to death while undergoing treatment.

Locals have demanded the incident should be probed and those involved in the act should be arrested.