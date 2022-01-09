Precautionary COVID Vaccine Slot For 3rd Dose Commences In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As the entire country is reeling under Covid-19’s Omicrin variant, the government has already announced the booster dose for the two times vaccinated people.

Meanwhile, the registration process on CoWIN app for slot booking of precautionary 3rd dose of COVID vaccine has commenced on Sunday.

As per reports, double-dose vaccinated individuals will be able to book slots on CoWIN app and get inoculated with the 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine as per the registered date.

As informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, the 3rd dose of jabs will be administered from 3pm to 6pm from Monday onwards.

COVID frontline warriors, health workers, senior citizens, and co-morbid patients have been included in the first phase of the inoculation drive.

While speaking regarding the state’s COVID-19 situation, Health Director, Dr Bijay Mohapatra said that out of the 14 latest cases of Omicron in the State, 8 persons have an international travel history and 6 are local contacts.

The contact tracing has been completed for these cases and some of the contracts were found to be COVID positive. Currently, the new variant of COVID19 is spreading its tentacles across the country including Odisha which has become a reason of concern for all, said Dr. Mohapatra.