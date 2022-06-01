Pre Wedding Diet Tips Every Indian Bride Should Follow

New Delhi: Everybody wants to look the best on their big day. A good diet plan is very important for glowing and healthy skin. You have to take care of what you eat and when you eat it. And a healthy lifestyle will also improve your immunity, which is equally important! The last thing we want is for you to sit through your pheras with a cold!

Coconut Water

Have the simple nariyal ka paani daily – this is our number 1 tip for a bridal diet for glowing skin. It’s easy to follow, yummy, and nobody minds that it’s packed with nutrients AND gets your hair and skin to look great!

Mom’s cooking

Stay away from processed foods as much as possible. Stick to homemade food. Anyway, you will miss this a lot once you leave your home post the wedding!

No to white, yes to brown

Include only brown rice & multigrain bread (not even brown bread – sometimes it’s just white bread with brown colour added to it) in your bridal diet chart.

Healthy snacks

When you’re craving snacks, have unsalted almonds & cashew nuts, fruits or fresh juice or coconut water. Much healthier options!

Early dinner

Have your last meal at least 2 hours before you sleep off. It takes longer to digest food at night – so keep it light and finish it off early. And if possible, try having dinner by 7 pm. It does wonders to your body and your stomach! True, you’ll wake up really hungry, but that’s good. Eat when your metabolism is at its highest!