Pre-booking RT-PCR tests mandatory for passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries to six metro cities

New Delhi: The Airport Authority of India has said that all international travellers coming from ‘at risk’ countries will now have to compulsorily pre-book RT-PCR tests.

The AAI said the test will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and this arrangement will start from 20th December at six airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Air Suvidha Portal would be modified for all the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test, if they are coming from the countries at risk or have visited at-risk countries in the last four days.

Airport Authority of India has said, link to the concerned airport website would be provided in Air Suvidha platform would be displayed to passengers while filing the self-declaration form.

