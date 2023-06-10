Pre-activated SIM card racket busted; 7 telecom staff among 8 nabbed from Puri

Cuttack: The Cyber Police in Cuttack have arrested eight persons including seven staff of a private telecom company who were running a racket of pre-activated SIM cards from Puri.

The arrested accused have been identified as Babuna Das (23), Rakesh Kumar Nayak (32), Rakesh Kumar Nayak (32), Mahabir Das (31), Gyana Ranjan Patra (23), Biswajit Sadangi (29), Somya Ranjan Khandayatray (22), and Biswajit Pradhan (23), all hailing from different areas of Puri district.

The police have also seized Rs 2,680 in Cash, 16 Mobile Phones, 799 SIM cards of different MSPs of which 311 are pre-activated from the arrested accused persons.

According to the Cyber Police, a complainant, an eminent person of Cuttack, was intending to rent his house in Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar and had floated advertisement on a portal. A person introducing himself as Randeep Singh got in touch with him on WhatsApp. He claimed to a member of CISF and he was interested to take the house on rent as he was transferred to Bhubaneswar Airport from Guwahati. However, during the process of legal agreement and advance rent payment, the fraudster swindled Rs 57,000 from his bank account last year.

During the course of investigation of the case and from the technical analysis some Odisha mobile numbers were traced from the mobile used by the fraudster from Rajasthan. After going through the analysis of Odisha mobile numbers it was ascertained that, one group of people of Puri were preparing pre-activated SIMs and supplying the same to the fraudsters of Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi, the police said.

A team led by Cyber PS IIC Chandrika Swain, moved to Puri and managed to apprehend the gang who hatched up a conspiracy to commit the crime with regard to preparation of pre-activated SIMs of different service providers and supplied the same to other states through two persons of Assam and Delhi. One of the accused of the racket, namely Gyana Ranjan Patra was sharing OTP and selling wallets of different Payment merchants including supply of pre-activated SIMs, the police added.

The police further stated that the accused persons namely Babuna Das, Rakesh Kumar Nayak, Biswajit Sadangi, Mahabir Das, Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Soumya Ranjan Khandayat of Puri & Biswajit Pradhan of Nayagarh A/P-Nimapada staffs of Jio Company were preparing the Pre-activated SIMs of different service providers and supplying the same to the accused persons Gyana Ranjan Patra of Puri and Biswajit Pradhan who were supplying the same to two persons of Delhi and Assam.

On further verification it is found that all supplied SIMs are active at Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana & Delhi and till the month of May 2023 they have sold more than 5000 pre activated SIMs of different service providers to the fraudsters.

Cyber and Economic Offence Police Station has registered a case No- 20, Date-dtd.13.07.2022, U/s-419/420 IPC/R.W Sec 66( C)/66(D) of IT Act 2008 in this regard.