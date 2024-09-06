Paris: Praveen Kumar secured a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday.

Achieving a new personal best and setting an Asian Record, he cleared the bar at 2.08m, adding a second consecutive Paralympic medal to his achievements. Previously, he claimed a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a jump of 2.07m.

He joins high jumpers Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thagavelu as the third Indian to win a medal in Paris, with Sharad taking silver and Mariyappan earning bronze in the men’s high jump T63 event.

With Praveen’s triumph, India’s medal count reaches 26 — six gold, nine silver, and 11 bronze — surpassing its previous gold medal record of five from Tokyo.