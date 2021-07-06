Pravat Ranjan Beuria Assumes Charge As Bhubaneswar Airport Director

Bhubaneswar: Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

Soon after taking the charge, Dr Beuria said that pending works related to several developmental and modernisation of the airport will be completed as soon as possible.

Besides several projects and international flight services will be expanded, he added.

When asked about the establishment of the proposed airport in Puri, Beuria said that more number of airports in the state will help in the growth of Odisha’s economy and tourism sector.