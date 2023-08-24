‘Pratikshya’ Bags National Award For Best Odia Feature Film; CM Naveen Wishes Makers, Actors

Bhubaneswar: ‘Pratikshya’ has bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Odia. The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi on Thursday.

“It is a matter of great joy that Pratiksha won the 69th National Film Award as the best Odia film. My sincere wishes to the Director, Actors and everyone involved in the film for bringing glory to the entire state,” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Produced and directed by Anupam Patnaik, the Odia movie “Pratikshya” highlights the dynamics of a father-son relationship. It was screened at the 53rd IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in Goa.

Inspired by a short story by writer Gourahari Das, Pratikshya is a film about family, especially about the complex relationships fathers and sons have.

‘Pratikshya’ had won best story award in the 11th Annual DC South Asian Film Festival held in Washington DC, USA last year. Earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher had announced the remake of the Odia film in Hindi.