Pratibha Ray, Pramod Bhagat Among Seven From Odisha To Receive Padma Awards This Year

Bhubaneswar: Seven eminent personalities from Odisha have been selected for the prestigious Padma Awards 2022.

While Pratibha Ray has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of Literature and Education, ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat and four others have been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri title.

Srimad Baba Balia, Pramod Bhagat, Aditya Prasad Dash, Shyamamani Devi, and Narasingha Prasad Guru, Late Guruprasad Mohapatra (posthumously) will receive Padma Shri.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.