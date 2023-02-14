Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Priya Banerjee on Valentine’s Day

With love totally in the air as it is Valentine’s Day today, every couple is expressing their love for each other on social media. Instagram is filled with mushy pictures of BTown couples wishing their better halves on this special day. But “The Ek Deewana Tha” actor Prateik Babbar stole all the limelight as he took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship official with actress Priya Banerjee.

Prateik Babbar shared two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Prateik can be seen with his lady love Priya Banerjee posing for the picture. They can be seen posing with their back facing the camera. Prateik is wearing a black tee, whereas Priya is wearing a white tee. It is indeed a cute picture with the actress looking at Prateik.

In the next picture, the couple flaunt their matching tattoos. Prateik shared a picture of his hand placed on Priya’s hand as we can see their tattoo. The tattoo consists of a heart emoji with ‘p b’ written followed by an infinity sign. Prateik has it inked on his four fingers, while Priya has it inked on her shoulder.