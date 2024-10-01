Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted a clean chit to senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister Pratap Jena in the high-profile Mahanga double murder case. The court’s decision overturns the earlier verdict of the Salepur Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which had taken cognizance of offenses against Jena.

The case dates back to January 2, 2021, when BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally murdered near Jankoti village in Mahanga block, Cuttack. Pratap Jena was listed as accused number 13 in the case, and his name was later added to the charge sheet following a directive for reinvestigation by the Salepur JMFC court.

Jena had challenged the lower court’s decision, seeking to quash the charges against him. In his petition, he argued that there was no substantial evidence linking him to the crime. The High Court, after reviewing the case, found merit in Jena’s arguments and quashed the criminal proceedings against him.

“The court said the entire criminal proceedings against Pratap Jena have been quashed,” stated Anshuman Ray, Jena’s advocate.