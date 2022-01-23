Prasidh Krishna’s Three Wkt Haul Helps India To Bowl Out South Africa 287

Cape Town: With a three wickets haul of right-arm fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and bowlers’ economic spells, India bowled South Africa out for 287 in the final match of the ODI series in Cape Town.

Quinton de Kock top-scored for the home team with his 124-run knock and Rassie van der Dussen (52) forged a solid 144-run fourth-wicket stand with him to help the hosts post a competitive total.

In the end, David Miller played a good knock of 39-run to guide South Africa to a good total.

For India, Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar picked two each and Yuzvendra Chahal got one.

While India are aiming for a consolation win, the Proteas will hope to register a clean sweep of the series.